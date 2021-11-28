ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Just like in the Jefferson’s, one business owner is moving on up after taking some losses during the pandemic.

Entourage Beauty Bar had to move out of Marketplace Mall when it closed during the state's COVID-19 shutdown, but now it's back and bigger than before.

To keep the beauty bar alive, owner Queen Hammonds opened up a new location on South Clinton Avenue.

Now she's back at the mall in a bigger space than she previously was. And this time she has her own storefront, so customers don't have to enter the mall to be serviced.

"We have barbers in here,” Hammonds said. “We have someone who has their v-steam business. We have lash techs here and I myself will be doing lash trainings, body contour trainings, v-steam trainings. I'm just excited to have other entrepreneurs all under one roof and help each other grow."

Hammonds says her South Clinton location will remain open.