BUFFALO, N.Y. — North Buffalo's Chandler Street Winter Market is officially open for business for a second straight year.

The market opened Saturday morning and plans to be an annual event that coincides with the coming of cold weather.

Vendors in the Blackrock neighborhood are bringing a diverse selection of foods to locals ranging from hot prepared meals to fresh baked goods and seasonal produce.

"We're a bit more prepared food forward than your average farmers market mainly because we are doing it in the winter,” Chandler Street Winter Market manager Robbie Gianadda said. “Lot of farmers have closed up for the year, or closed up for production.”

The market will be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until the end of April.

Patrons can visit the indoor and outdoor spaces at 27 and 37 Chandler Street, located between Elmwood Avenue and Military Street.