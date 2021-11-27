WILMINGTON, N.C. — Catherine Hawksworth has always loved music. Now, she’s turned that passion into not one, but two careers.

“I’ve loved music my whole life, my entire life actually, and it’s kind of like how our family had our own language,” recalls Hawksworth, owner of Wilmington’s Modern Legend.

“We’d be sitting at the dinner table and someone would start talking about something and they would end up making a sentence, just the name of the album, and then someone else would have to finish the second half of it or say the song from it," she said. "And then we would just, someone would say like ‘Let It Bleed,’ and then someone would say ‘Brown Sugar,’ and then it became every song on a Stones record and it was just a bit we did my whole upbringing and it was so fun.”

That passion extended beyond her household and into her schooling. For her senior project in high school, she took on something that most other kids would be too intimidated to try.

“I was 16-years-old and was like, I want to book and promote a show, I somehow can pull this off at 16…and I did,” Hawksworth said. “I got all these local bands together, I put on a show, I booked and promoted it, and called it Hawktoberfest, because you know Catherine Hawksworth and it was in October, but it was a huge success and it’s so funny because now, nearing 30, and working in the industry and selling records, this was written in the stars from the get-go.”

Now, she’s no longer a teenager with stars in her eyes, but a successful businesswoman who turned that love of music into a career.

“I was up really late one night listening to records, and I was listening to Neil Young and David Bowie…and the name Modern Legend comes from 'Modern Love' and 'Unknown Legend' and they’re two of my favorite songs ever,” Hawksworth said.

“But also, modern and legend contradict each other, those are two different concepts, you can’t be a new legend or a modern legend essentially, but I don’t know, maybe you can — that’s what we’re exploring here," she said. "I came up with the idea, I called my family, told them I want to do this and they were like, ‘That’s crazy…do it.’”

Modern Legend has been up and running for five years, and Hawksworth has loved every second of it.

As her store continues to grow, so does her footprint in the music industry.

“Long story short,” Hawksworth said, “I met someone in a bar, and I had that same conversation where I was like I really want to work in music and I think I’d be really good at it.”

Now, she’s working for Live Nation, handling hospitality and working directly with the artists who come to Wilmington’s new Riverfront Amphitheater. It’s a dream come true for Hawksworth.

“To say full circle is even somehow not big enough, you know? It’s such an epic, massive feeling of gratitude, fear and excitement, and I think everything you’re supposed to feel when you’re a human doing what you love,” Hawksworth said. “So I’m lucky enough to have two careers that are based off music, that are so fulfilling, that are community-driven, and 16-year-old is super stoked for 29-year-old me, you know?”

It was also made possible by support from her community.

"I really fee like community is the whole backbone to this entire thing,” Hawksworth said. “Community is whatever you want it to be, as long as it’s involving people in a way that’s encouraging each other and supporting each other.”

She makes sure to include local makers in her shop and emphasizes female makers, as well.

And now, on arguably the biggest weekend of the year for small businesses, she is thankful for the community's support.

“We make this our lives, you know,” Hawksworth said. “Especially the people who are makers, that are physically making this stuff, coffee makers who are roasting their own coffee to make sure we’re all caffeinated during the day, bars stay open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day to make sure people aren’t alone, so show up when you can, and community above all else.”

