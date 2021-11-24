Paul Ruszkiewicz has seen the before, after Hurricanes Irene and Lee in 2011 – fields of onions, pumpkins, and squash turned into ponds.

Ten years after those hurricanes slammed his family farm, heavy rain from two storms and a nor’easter have again destroyed parts of his crop.

What You Need To Know The USDA declared a primary agricultural disaster designation for Orange County



Farmers experienced severe flooding following two heavy storms and a nor'easter



Paul Ruszkiewicz, the president of the Orange County Vegetable Growers Association, says the county's farmers need flood plain benches on the Wallkill River to protect farmland

“Ten acres of onions went underwater, so those are a loss," said Ruszkiewicz, the president of the Orange County Vegetable Growers Association. "Then we had all my squash and pumpkins, about 10 acres, flooded. So we lost them as well.”

These storms are part of the reason the U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a primary agricultural disaster designation in the region. It allows for farms like Ruszkiewicz’s to get emergency, low-interest loans and other immediate resources.

Ruszkiewicz says he’s heard from several farmers the difficulties they’ve faced the last few months.

“I was talking to one grower the other day; he lost 10 or 20 acres of spinach, which he had just planted before the flood, and then he had also lost a number of greens," he said.

Ruszkiewicz, who is also a Republican county legislator for District 3, says his entire crop of squash and pumpkins are mostly underwater, and about 14% of his onion crop has also been lost. But loans will only go so far.

Ruszkiewicz says what farmers need most is state and federal funding for flood plain benches on the Wallkill River to protect farmland.

Ruszkiewicz says growers near some initial benches are already experiencing the benefits of the flood defense system. But he says the federal, state and local authorities need to address the sources of the problem. Otherwise, he says, crops and tax dollars will continue to drown.

Farmers will have 8 months to apply for these emergency loans. To apply or more information, visit the USDA Farm Service Agency’s website.