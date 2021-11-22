New York Stewart International Airport has expanded its services to multiple locations like Florida through Frontier Airlines.

Many Middletown residents like Janet Barberio are thrilled to catch their first of many flights to Florida this winter season. Barberio is the owner of Absolutely Flowers, and has lived in the Hudson Valley since 1965.

Barberio says she’s still a fan of warmer climates, though, so when she heard about Stewart’s new offerings, she went all in.

“I go back and forth during the wintertime, but most of the time is spent here in New York. But I like that I can have an airline so close right here,” said Barberio.

Frontier recently announced it would expand service from Stewart Airport, saying there’s a growing market for expanded service. The airline is offering introductory ticket prices of $29 between Stewart and Orlando.

The move mirrors a national trend among airlines where discounts are advertised to entice a COVID-19-wary public to fly again. According to the United States Department of Transportation, the average airline cost for 2020 was $292.

Frontier’s base fares don’t include any add-ons like bag fees.

“It was very affordable to buy the tickets, especially if you're not taking luggage, but I do,” Barberio said. “But that's OK. Once I get settled down there, I'm going to learn how to not take all the luggage.”