Dogtopia is a new dog day care facility in Fishkill, providing special services for our four-legged friends.

“When a dog comes in, we do a meet and greet. It's an evaluation of how their temperament is with people and with other dogs,” said Danielle Campbell, the pet/parent relations manager at Dogtopia. “We try to get as much background from the parents when they fill out the initial paperwork.”

Dogtopia opened in late October. It is a family-run day care that offers all-day open play day care with a strong emphasis on education, exercise and safe socialization.

The Dogtopia foundation also raises money to provide a service dog to veterans or those with a disability.

Operations Manager Nicole Mazzerella says she looks forward to coming to work every day. She says the facility gets a lot of rescue dogs who have a lot of different needs, so they have highly trained canine coaches in the room with them, supervising and monitoring their behavior.

“It feels good to know that they're coming and having a good time. It helps them be better dogs at home. So it really is nice to know that they're going home and preventing them from having any issues at home,” said Mazzerella.