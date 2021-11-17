HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii County is trying to work through a backlog of thousands of building permit applications amid problems with new processing software and staff shortages.

Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports thousands of applications were delayed when they got stuck in the county's new $15-million processing system, which went live in July.

Mayor Mitch Roth is allowing certain applications to be expedited to help whittle down the backlog.

Public Works Director Ikaika Rodenhurst expects the county to be able to clear the backlog by February if certain improvements are made, including hiring more staff.