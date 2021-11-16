LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Four Los Angeles-area businesses were named Tuesday as recipients of grants from the Human Rights Campaign and Showtime aimed at supporting COVID-impacted establishments that focus on LGBTQ+ people of color, women and the transgender community.

The businesses — Cuties, Ellen D. Management, Nickel Diner and Stuzo Clothing — each received "Queer to Stay: An LGBTQ+ Business Preservation Initiative" grants.

"It is crucial to preserve affirming, welcoming spaces and services for LGBTQ+ people," Nicole Cozier, Human Rights Campaign senior vice president of diversity, equity & inclusion, said in a statement. "This initiative celebrates and supports the community by identifying and donating to multiply marginalized LGBTQ+ owned, and serving, small businesses around the country.

"We have been living through a public health crisis for far longer than we ever could have imagined, without a clear end in sight, which has only compounded the financial inequities small LGBTQ+ businesses face," Cozier said. "We are thrilled to work with Showtime once again to ensure that LGBTQ+ patrons, employees and business owners continue to occupy spaces freely, openly and as their authentic selves."

Some of the grant recipients were nominated by personalities from the Showtime series "The L Word: Generation Q." Jacqueline Toboni nominated Cuties, Katherine Moennig nominated Nickel Diner and Rosanny Zayas nominated Stuzo Clothing.

The Los Angeles businesses were among 20 nationally to receive the unspecified grants.