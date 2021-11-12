For more than 15 years, nursing has been Kristen Quesada’s passion, but she was recently diagnosed with an essential tremor. Unable to continue in her field, she opened her own business.

“I have to tell you, it was heartbreaking. I love being a nurse and I love my patients, but it was time to look into something else,” says Kristen Quesada, owner of Pet Wants 518.

She started a local chapter of Pet Wants, a fresh healthy pet food company that business owners across the country can franchise. The Capital Region chapter is the only one in New York.

Quesada gets sent fresh kibble every 45 days, but also has homemade treats and spa products that she makes right in her kitchen. Her inspiration comes from her dog Chloe, who gets sick from mainstream pet foods.

“So it does not go to a warehouse and it does not sit on a shelf. When it sits on a shelf, it loses its nutritional value,” Quesada said.

She said she wants people to know that even if life throws you a curveball, you can still love the work you do.

“Sometimes I try to think of it as my path has changed, but it’s changed for a reason that I might not even know, but it’s OK and I’m good with it,” Quesada said.