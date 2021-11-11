ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A bill signed into law in Monroe County is prohibiting food delivery services like Uber Eats, Grubhub and Doordash from listing, advertising, promoting or selling a restaurant's product without a valid written agreement from the business.

County Executive Adam Bello says many restaurants have their own delivery service and end up paying fees on orders made on the apps. He also says the phone numbers on the third-party service platforms are misleading, using the 585 area code, but callers will instead reach the national delivery service and not to the restaurant itself.

“Our small businesses and restaurants have endured enough over the last year-and-a-half without having to put up with apps that misrepresent their menus and menu availability,” said Bello. “Some restaurants are added to a delivery app without their knowledge and consent. Many restaurants have their own delivery service but end up paying commissions on orders made on these apps. Delivery apps often feature out-of-date or inaccurate menus. This is clearly unfair to our local restaurants.”

The law allows restaurants to submit a request for the delivery services to remove them from their website or app, which must be completed within five days.