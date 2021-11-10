Byrne Dairy has announced another major investment in its dairy processing facility in Cortlandville.

The plant, originally built in 2014, will receive $25 million to retool the facility to produce extended shelf life products and shelf-stable dairy products.

Work will begin in January and is expected to be completed by October of next year.

New processing and filing equipment lines will be installed and the size of the facility will grow.

Eighty people are currently employed at the plant, and while there will be a workforce reduction during the construction, Byrne Dairy expects to create 50 jobs to handle the makeover.

The job force in Cortlandville is expected to grow after the plant reopens in the fall of 2022.