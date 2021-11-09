ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Holy Childhood’s Special Touch Bakery and its team of bakers are super busy filling all kinds of holiday pie orders.

What You Need To Know To order a Special Touch Bakery pie, call 585-359-BAKE



Special Touch Bakery produces purposeful, wholesale baked goods for bakers, retailers and food service distributors



Special Touch Bakery provides employment to people of all abilities

Special Touch Bakery has 25 different flavored pies to choose from for your holiday table. Pie orders need to be in by November 17 to ensure pies are ready for pickup before Thanksgiving.

Special Touch Bakery is proud to make baked goods you’ll feel great about not only because of how yummy the pies are, but because of who makes them. Special Touch Bakery employs people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

PIE! 🥧 Get your holiday pie orders in now. Special Touch Bakery and this team of awesome bakers are busy mixing and baking 25 different kinds of pies for Thanksgiving. Call (585) 359-BAKE to order yours. So good! @SPECNews1ROC #pie #inclusive pic.twitter.com/L6aRez96tE — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) November 10, 2021

Megan Seedhouse has worked at the bakery for four years. She does it all and of course loves the pies.

“It definitely depends on the day, but I think two of my favorites are chocolate cream and apple crumb,” Seedhouse said.

This is a super busy time for the bakery from individual holiday pie orders to all those businesses that Special Touch makes pies for including cherry and Key lime pies for Wegmans.

“Our goal from the get go from inception of the original Special Touch Bakery was to make sure that people of all abilities could be first and foremost celebrated and then have an opportunity to develop skills and become competitively employed in the community,” the president and CEO of Holy Childhood & Special Touch Bakery Donna Dedee said. “Here we are. We are doing it we are doing what we said we were going to do and we are so proud. It is wonderful.”

Thanksgiving holiday pie orders need to be in by November 17 by calling 585-359-BAKE. Curbside pie pickup is scheduled November 23 and 24 at the bakery located at 1999 Mt. Read Blvd in Rochester and at Holy Childhood School on November 23.