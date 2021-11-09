HAWAII — It's not a good time to be a chicken.

The chicken wars, which dominated the news cycle across the mainland the past couple of years, are coming to Hawaii.

What You Need To Know Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A plans to open four new locations in Hawaii next year



The company hosted a groundbreaking for its first store in Maui and filed a permit to build a second restaurant in Honolulu



The move to Hawaii could lead to possible international expansion for Chick-fil-A, according to JLL



The first Chick-fil-A opened in 1967; there are more than 2,600 locations nationwide

Earlier this month, Chick-fil-A officials filed a permit to demolish a former Burger King in Honolulu, clearing the way for the first Chick-fil-A on Oahu to arrive sometime in the spring. Shimogawa Scoops, a local real estate blog site, first reported the news.

The arrival of Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is seen as a significant get for the island and highlights the growth of fast-casual chicken concepts arriving in Hawaii.

For decades, KFC and a Popeye's dominated Hawaii's fast-casual chicken market. But the arrival of Raising Cane's in 2018, which has six locations, and now Chick-fil-A, are changing Hawaii's fast-casual chicken landscape.

"There's a bit of a chicken war going on right now," said Wendell Brooks, executive vice president at JLL, which represented Chick-fil-A in its leases on the islands. "Chick-fil-A's entry into the market next year is going to spark it."

Georgia restaurateur Truett Cathy opened the first Chick-fil-A brand in a food court stall in Atlanta's Greenbriar Mall in 1967. The company is known for its variety of chicken items, such as chicken sandwiches fried in peanut oil and grilled chicken nuggets. The fast-casual restaurant is also known for its warm hospitality, friendly staff and its sardonic cow mascots that urge people to "Eat Mor Chikin."

Today, there are more than 2,600 locations nationwide. Each location is closed on Sundays.

In July, Chick-fil-A announced the first wave of four stores it plans to open on the islands. The following month, the company held a groundbreaking for its first store at Puunene Shopping Center in Kahului on Maui.

A second store will be at the site of the former Burger King on Beretania Street in Honolulu and another in Kapolei. A fourth Chick-fil-A will open at an undisclosed location later next year.

"We are honored to join the Aloha State and can't wait to serve new and existing fans delicious food with remarkable hospitality," a Chick-fil-A spokesperson said in a news release in July.

Brooks said the local communities would benefit from the chicken restaurants' arrival. Each Chick-fil-A will create 80 to 120 jobs.

The move to Hawaii also positions Chick-fil-A for possible international expansion, he said.

"The company has enjoyed tremendous success," said Brooks. "It started in the south in Atlanta. They've been really dominant in the south and the southeast and moved their way to California. We're a logical jump if there's going to be international expansion into Asia. A lot of people already think we're another country anyway, so it's a great practice ground."

With Chick-fil-A arriving on the islands next year, expect the chicken wars to heat up.

"Raising Canes has a bunch of units now," he said. "You have McDonald's, Burger King and all of the other restaurants serving their version of fried chicken sandwiches."

"It's a tough time to be a chicken right now."