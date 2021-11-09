BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new photography studio in Buffalo's University District is offering a kick of nostalgia to boost your social media.

The folks behind the 716 Selfie Museum are helping people step up their selfie game by keeping their social media feed fresh.

#PICTUREPERFECT: 📸 A new Buffalo business is helping you freshen up your insta feed! I’m checking out 716 Selfie Museum this morning and learning how they plan to help Buffalo students snap their way into academic achievement on @SPECNews1BUF ! pic.twitter.com/3unIku3Xyh — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) November 9, 2021

Located in the old Record Theatre, it has more than 7,000 square feet of props and settings like flower walls and even a Blockbuster sign. It's a creative way to make memories that last a lifetime.

What sets this place apart is its 90s nostalgia. Customers can choose everything from the Snick set to the throne of the Fresh Prince himself.

You are not the father . pic.twitter.com/qgWTX0OMZw — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) November 9, 2021

Museum Curator Mark Parker says it's not all about selfies and Snapchat. He started a program in honor of the teacher that inspired him to have students from Tapestry Charter School visit the museum when they achieve a special milestone.

“If you think about it, we're coming out of COVID, these kids have been sitting in the house by themselves looking at a computer monitor for God knows when and now they're coming into a classroom setting," said Parker. "So they're a little behind in everything and the attention span isn't there. So we need a little extra something to keep the kids more engaged. So I figured that this you know the museum could help out in that aspect.”

Can you guess what this set up is ?? #reptar pic.twitter.com/yZh9rSFFgq — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) November 9, 2021

You can snap your selfie at the museum Wednesday through Saturday from 12-8 p.m.

