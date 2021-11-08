With the border reopening to vaccinated Canadians, it could mean an influx of Canadian customers.

The border closure was estimated to cost the U.S. economy $1.5 billion per month. For businesses in Western New York, the border closure cost as much as $855 million annually.

Destination Niagara USA estimates Canadians spent $100 million annually in Niagara County before the pandemic. It says until the pandemic, the border never felt like an international border — more like an extended neighborhood.

#TODAY: Canadians can now enter New York by car instead of needing to board a flight into the country.

A look at how this moment-- more than 19 months in the making - will impact businesses in WNY on @SPECNews1BUF pic.twitter.com/peYEAUB1Iy — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) November 8, 2021

Businesses in Niagara County hope there will be a business boom now that the U.S. has been reunited with our neighbors to the north.

“How many are willing to take that test and spend those dollars or whatever that is to get over the border?" asked John Percy, president of Destination Niagara USA. "And if that's going to happen, how much will that loss? But let's say this, we have had zero and so anything that we get is going to be better than what we've had the last 18 to 20 months."

Right now, it is simply a waiting game to see how many Canadians come back across the border and whether it provides a boost to businesses.