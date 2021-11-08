FRIENDSHIP, N.Y. — On Tuesday, another meeting will take place with some 200 union workers from a dairy plant in Allegany County and their employer.

Members of Teamsters Local 264 hit the picket line last week after they say Friendship Dairy and their parent company, Saputo Incorporated, tried to cut workers' health care and seniority benefits.

Union members said during negotiations their employer has committed several unfair labor practices.

Spectrum News 1 has reached out to Saputo and is awaiting a response.

Earlier in the week, Saputo released a statement saying it is committed to continuing negotiations in good faith.