WEBSTER, N.Y. — Webster is welcoming a new veteran-owned business to the village retail landscape that’s all about recycling, reusing and recreating. Crafty Christy’s Boutique is now open in the lower level of 7 West Main Street.

Christina Barnum has a knack for repurposing pretty, yet basic things into one-of-a-kind finds from necklaces to earrings. It all started as a small at-home business and then a pop-up shop. She opened a retail store a few years ago, but it didn’t make it. Even that couldn't stop this Marine from giving it a go again, but this time in Webster, at her new place, Crafty Christy’s, where she sells jewelry, purses and clothing.

“My motto is reuse, recycle and recreate and find your bling. Everybody likes something different. For some reason I do my best when I take something apart and make something else out of it,” said Barnum.

Handcrafted earrings, necklaces, boho clothing and more at the new veteran-owned Crafty Christy’s Boutique in the village of Webster. Christina Barnum wants to help people feel and look their best. 🌸 Accessorize! @SPECNews1ROC #webster #SmallBusiness pic.twitter.com/Lo1TOrU4vV — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) November 4, 2021

She is sharing her love of crafting with the community. She hosts two craft and jewelry classes a month. Her goal is to host craft therapy for veterans.

“That is what this is all about to me. I like to help people feel better about themselves and women especially enjoy feeling good about themselves when they are wearing something that really suits them. Everybody feels better when they’re wearing something that looks brighter or happier so that makes me feel good," said Barnum.

Crafty Christy’s is open Tuesday through Saturday.