A number of New York residents are making the switch to solar energy, and incentives are everywhere as officials try to reach 70% renewable energy by 2030.

Sunblue Energy is one of the companies that has seen a spike in interest in the recent months, as they try to help residents go green and save money.

What You Need To Know State officials have a goal to reach 70% renewable energy by 2030



The NY-SUN program expansion is expected to bring solar power to 1.7 million more homes, and create 6,000 more jobs



NY-SUN will also focus on bringing solar to disadvantaged communities and low-to-moderate-income New York households

“We’re hoping that the homeowner, first of all, we’re glad they’re going green, and we’re hoping they’re saving as much money as they could,” said foreman Jermaine Pedro.

He has spent 10 years in the business, and was quick to point out trends he notices at clients’ properties. He said that he sees a lot of electric vehicles at residences that are also installing solar energy.

"New York state must be more aggressive in setting the bar higher in recognition of the reality of climate change and the closing window of time to stop the worst impacts nationally and globally," Gov. Kathy Hochul said at New York’s Climate Week in September.

According to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, solar energy is expected to power more than 1.7 million more homes and create 6,000 more jobs.

Pedro can probably expect some new coworkers in the process.

Sunblue Energy Owner Chris Hale said it takes about three to four months between someone initially contacting him to learn about solar for their property to complete installation, with a major goal fueling his business “to lower their energy bill."

This applies to residences all over the state, too, with many gaining access after the expansion of NY-SUN.

“The program expansion will also deliver at least 35 percent of the benefits from the investments to disadvantaged communities and low-to-moderate-income New Yorkers,” according to NYSERDA.