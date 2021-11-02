It’s no secret the pandemic took its toll on many businesses and restaurants. Now, we are getting an idea of just how impactful it may have been.

If you’ve passed through Central Avenue lately, no doubt you’ve seen more empty storefronts.

The Central Avenue Business Improvement District covers 3 miles of Central Avenue and a handful of side streets that fall within the city of Albany. It’s a total of nearly 10 miles of sidewalk.

What You Need To Know With 39 vacant storefronts, the Central Avenue BID is looking for small businesses to occupy spaces



The new S.T.E.A.M. Garden looks to provide resources for small businesses and startups



It's located in the heart of the business district

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of inactive storefronts was 12, which is about average. Now, there are 39.

“What’s changed is the problems that retail had on Main Street were accelerated times probably a hundred through the pandemic, because businesses had to pivot quickly or not survive, and a lot of them did get hit hard and did not survive,” says Anthony Capece, executive director of the Central Avenue BID.

The changing landscape isn’t all COVID-19-related, though. Capece cites the rise of online retailers over the last 10 years for the change as well.

“If you’re trying to sell plastic tubs and compete with the big box stores, you’re going to have a challenge, but if you can do something unique and different, or homemade or custom made or specific to a demographic, you’re going to do much better,” says Capece.

The new S.T.E.A.M. Garden in the heart of the neighborhood is focused on entrepreneurial support.

“Technical support, legal guidance, small business development, business planning,” Capece says. “We’ve partnered with some of the greatest people in the region to help put these programs together and provide them for small businesses, because we’ve learned a lot during the pandemic about what their needs are, and we have to provide that to them.”

The S.T.E.A.M Garden houses a handful of startups in its incubator space. Capece hopes some will end up filling those empty storefronts soon.

“It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy,” says Capece. “You get somebody started, you get them off the ground, give them opportunities, train them to what they need, then boom, you’ve got a thriving enterprise.”