Tammy Duncan went out on limb when she decided to open her own bath bomb business in 2019. But she never doubted for a minute that Get Your Bomb On would one day be successful.

“We built this business out of our basement. I have a product, I have a line, I have a logo and it was all created with myself,” Duncan said. “It’s a pride thing, I’m proud that I could do it.”

What started as a part time hobby has grown into a legitimate business that Duncan runs along with her job.

All the bath bombs that customers see are handmade with a personal touch for each buyer.

“It’s important to people to personalize,” Duncan said. “I think people like it better when it’s geared to them. Like for my children I have things in here for kids, I have different flavors, scents, everything.”

Saturday she showcased her product with 20 other locally owned businesses at the Troy River Street Market, urging consumers to buy local, especially after how difficult the last year has been.

“You know it’s tough,” Duncan said “It’s tough when they don’t want to come out of their house. So I’m looking forward to today and being here and seeing how well this goes.”

With continued shipping delays and supply chain issues, Duncan said it’s an opportunity for these local business to step in and help out consumers this upcoming holiday season.

“You’re not going to be able to get things off the shelf,” Duncan said. “We need change. We need to change our way of thinking. We need to take care of each other, small businesses need to take care of each other. I think that’s the theme.”

In the coming weeks when you’re looking for presents, and you’re not sure the larger chains will deliver your gift on time, Duncan says to look locally.

She says you never know what unique gift you might find right around the corner.