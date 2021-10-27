MAUI – Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade, the fast casual lemonade franchise that began in farmer's markets in Maui and Oahu, continues its expansion into the mainland.

The health-conscious lemonade franchise, which began serving lemonade from a truck at farmer's markets in Oahu in 2012, plans to open its first restaurant in Florida sometime in the first quarter of next year.

Company officials announced that the first Florida Wow Wow Hawaiian will be located in Sarasota and will be one of five lemonade brick and mortars coming soon in the state.

"While Florida possesses the Wow Wow 'island vibe' year-round, there weren't other businesses in the area that focused on sustainability and the environment like Wow Wow does and we knew we had to bring the concept to the state," said Andrew and Anju Lynn, the owners and operators of the Wow Wow Florida franchises in a news release.

The news of Wow Wow Hawaiian opening in Florida comes a week after the franchise announced a new Wow Wow location in Dallas, its first foray in the Texas market, and one of many more to come in the Lone Star State.

Despite the economic impact and fallout for the coronavirus pandemic has wrought on retailers, Wow Wow Hawaiian has posted positive revenue numbers and signed 25 franchise agreements this year, a record number for the company.

In July, the company reported a 46% jump in gross revenue and expansion into new states, with six new franchises slated to open by the end of the year.

"While the last 18 months have been challenging to navigate due to the pandemic, it validates our recent success even more," said Tim Weiderhoft, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade CEO, in a July news release. "It has been very exciting to see our franchise family grow this year... I am very grateful that we were able to continue to grow the business with new franchisees and expand into new markets across the country."

A Spectrum News message asking for comment has not been returned.

In 2012, the husband and wife team, Todd and Chloe Casselberry, along with businessman Kawika Drummond, founded Wow Wow Hawaiian, specializing in handcrafted and made-to-order fresh lemonade from locally sourced farms and served in a mason jar. The company grew, and its menu expanded into health-conscious items such as acai bowls and avocado toast.

In 2019, the original owners sold the company to C&G Franchise Development.

The company, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, has nine brick-and-mortar lemonade stands in the U.S. and two internationally in South Korea.