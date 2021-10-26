LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles small businesses can apply starting Tuesday for the city's Comeback Checks Grant Program, which will give $5,000 each to 5,000 eligible small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses can apply for the program through Nov. 2 at comebackchecksla.com. The $25 million program is funded by dollars received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

"Our small businesses reflect our best values as Angelenos — courage, hard work, and a commitment to serving our neighbors," Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "With this investment, the city is doubling down on our work to help small businesses recover and thrive."

Small businesses that receive the grants can use the money for employee payroll and benefits, rent, utilities, insurance and other business needs. Applicants with businesses located in the city of Los Angeles and that have an active Business Tax Registration Certificate will be chosen randomly. The Los Angeles Economic & Workforce Development Department will administer funding through three rounds.

"The Comeback Checks grant program provides a much-needed boost for the city's mom-and-pop shops, local restaurants and small businesses to rebound. Angelenos are resilient, and these grants offer our small businesses financial support to fortify and propel their journey toward economic recovery," said Carolyn Hull, general manager of the city's Economic and Workforce Development Department.

Garcetti's office said that later this winter, LA will provide an $12 million in rental assistance for small businesses. During the pandemic, the city has distributed more than $56 million in grants and loans to businesses and microentrepreneurs.