Keonna Yearwood is a chef at the Brady Market in Syracuse.

She’s been cooking for 12 years and specializes in vegan and vegetarian meals.

“That has always been my motto,” said Yearwood. “It’s not a privilege to eat healthy, it’s a right. Everyone deserves the opportunity to live healthier lives.”

Healthy and affordable food is a resource that the near west side was lacking before the market opened in June.

Staff said the grocery story is more than a market. That’s because they have a job training program that’s employed 22 people from the neighborhood.

“It’s a 12-18 month program where people learn the necessary job skills to graduate into a better job that’s closer to their passion and closer to their mission,” said Brady Faith Center Executive Director Kevin Frank.

Workers are not only required to keep the market running, but they also have to work on themselves.

The market has a healing program that gives workers access to case managers, therapy and a mentor. Zakeem Rutledge is one of those mentors.

“I’ve been shot, I’ve been incarcerated, I’ve been homeless,” said Rutledge. “To go through those trials and tribulations and to make it in life over those hurdles, that’s what I want to give back to the younger generation,”

Rutledge is the head of operations and a night manager. He said growing up, he didn’t have many positive role models. Now not only does he relate to his peers, but he hopes to inspire them through his hard work.

“This is what I’ve been through, this is where I’m at now, this is where I’m going. Under this roof and other roofs, this is how I got there,” said Rutledge.

The Brady Market’s working model is all about reinvesting in the community, showing that when you give people the proper resources, they can make a positive impact.

Every dollar spent at the Brady Market stays in the community. The money helps increase programming and services to keep the neighborhood growing. The Brady Market is located at 307 Gifford Street in Syracuse. It's open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.