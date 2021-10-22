Gambling fans are getting even more time to play the slots.

Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady is resuming 24/7 operations starting Friday.

Round-the-clock operations have not been in effect since COVID-19 closed the casino's doors in March 2020.

The new operating hours include expanded hours for many of Rivers' gaming and guest amenities.

Table games and the poker room will not be open 24/7, but you can find specific hours on the casino's website.

Masks are optional for fully vaccinated guests.

But guests who are not vaccinated, or partially vaccinated, must continue to wear a mask.