ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One-hundred new jobs are coming to Rochester.

Senator Chuck Schumer was in town Monday to make an announcement that Hickey Freeman will be expanding its production and adding 100 new jobs, 14 of which have already been filled.

“Hickey Freeman is a Rochester icon, and today I couldn’t be more excited to stand alongside its world-class workers to launch my ‘Marshall Plan’ to make American-made PPE the domestic standard,” Schumer said in a statement. “Companies like Hickey Freeman stepped up to help their communities in the darkest hour, and their contributions to beating back the tide of COVID will never be forgotten. I will work to see that the Make PPE In America Act becomes law as part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and secures the domestic PPE supply chain by investing in American manufacturers like Hickey Freeman.”

Schumer announced the launch of his "Marshall Plan" to ensure that the federal government uses American-made personal protective equipment, and that the government buys from companies like Hickey Freeman.

Schumer also says the Make PPE In America Act, part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill recently passed in the senate, will guarantee long-term contracts for American-made PPE for federal agencies and the federal stockpile.

Hickey Freeman will get a chance to secure a contract from the federal government and expand their production for possible years to come.