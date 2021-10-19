HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Henrietta continues to add new eateries to the culinary scene along Jefferson Road. The latest is a barbecue place dripping with American pride.
Henrietta is Mission BBQ's first location in New York state. Mission has 108 locations. It’s traditional barbecue with all kinds of made-from-scratch sides that's served up with a whole lot of patriotism.
Mission BBQ got its start Sept. 11, 2011 with two friends, Bill and Newt from Maryland. Their business is built on love of country, the U.S. military, firefighters, police officers and all first responders. Mission BBQ is "proudly serving those who served."
“There’s nothing American then barbecue," said Kevin Cross from Mission BBQ. "Everything that we do is community oriented. So the pictures that you see on the walls as time goes on, it’s these walls that grow into a book of our community.”
Every day at noon at Mission BBQ locations nationwide from Florida to Wisconsin, everything and everyone stops for the national anthem.
Mission BBQ gives back to the community with donations to many national organizations including Wreaths Across America, the Honor Flight Network and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
On Veterans Day, Mission BBQ invites veterans in to enjoy a free sandwich and cake. Mission BBQ is located at 100 Marketplace Dr. It's open seven days a week.