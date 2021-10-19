LOS ANGELES — Residents of Koreatown's new high-rise luxury apartment can host an outdoor Korean barbecue meal on the rooftop of their building, which overlooks the skyline of downtown Los Angeles.

They can also schedule to have their dog walked or even have someone make their bed. Hello Alfred, a personal-on-demand service, can take of that. The service comes with the price of the lease.

What You Need To Know Hankey Investment and Jamison Properties finished construction and have begun leasing Kurve, a $300 million, 23-story, 644-units, luxury high-rise



The development features a one-acre outdoor amenity space that includes traditional and Korean barbecue stations, pet park with grooming station, pool and more



Leases range from $2,400 per month for a studio to $31,000 for a penthouse suite



The team is now looking to secure tenants for the 15,000 square feet of ground floor retail

If high-end living and the amenities attached to it are your style, then Kurve — a new $300 million mixed-use multifamily and retail development — could be up your alley.

Hankey Investment Co. and Jamison Properties finished construction and have begun leasing the 23-story, 644-units, high-rise building that takes up an entire city block at 2801 Sunset Place.

The building features 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, more than 1,100 parking spaces, and a one-acre signature rooftop park and pool area that sits on top of the parking garage. The building offers studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, as well as three-bedroom penthouses. The leases range from $2,400 to $31,000 per month.

"This is a city into itself," said W. Scott Dobbins, CEO of Hankey Investment. "The acre of amenities anchors the site for the tenant base that we have there."

The brand-new development from Hankey Investment and Jamison Properties opens amid the coronavirus pandemic, which delayed the project for several weeks, Dobbins said.

Dobbins explained that so far, since opening up leasing opportunities at the end of July, there has been healthy demand. The residential units are 30% leased, with most moving in September, he noted.

Dobbins added that many residents were lured by the project's one-acre outdoor amenity space, where they can work, lounge, watch a movie or barbecue. Aside the pool and pair of jacuzzis, there is a fitness studio with outdoor yoga space, a pet park with an outdoor grooming station and a co-working space with a private Zoom room.

"The one-acre outdoor space during the pandemic has been a big plus," said Dobbins.

However, filling up the project's retail component has been a challenge for new developments. Dobbins explained that they held off securing tenants for the ground floor retail spaces to focus on opening the residential units upstairs.

The company is attempting to bring a well-known existing Koreatown restaurant to anchor the retail space and looking for other restaurants to get some nightlife into the area.

"In general, it [the pandemic] has slowed it down, but we're optimistic because we have 644 units or about 1,000 people right upstairs," said Dobbins.

Still, Kurve is a one-of-a-kind luxury project. Dobbins said he's already seen several residents, with guests, bring a trolley of food to one of the four Korean barbecue stations, cook it up, sit around a table and have a good time.

Unlike the $500 million high-rise Circa project Hankey Investment and Jamison teamed up to develop in downtown Los Angeles in 2018, the rooftop views at Kurve look directly into the downtown skyline.

"So at night, it's an unparalleled view of that whole city skyline," Dobbins said. "This is the new shining star of Koreatown."