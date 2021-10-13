HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A new Taco Bell is open in Henrietta, and it's one of the first of its kind in the United States.

The location is what the company calls a "Go Mobile" restaurant.

It has two drive-thru lanes, but one is dedicated entirely to mobile app orders.

With the demand at drive-thrus higher than ever, the company says this should cut down on wait times.

"You place your order and then when you drive up to the store, the store knows you're here by geofencing,” Taco Bell marketing director Jessica Woodburn said. “And you go right through the dedicated mobile drive-thru, you give your name, pull up to the window, pick up your order and off you go."

"With demand for our drive-thru at an all-time high, we know adapting to meet our consumers' rapidly changing needs has never been more important," Taco Bell's president and global chief operating officer Mike Grams said in a statement. "The Taco Bell Go Mobile restaurant concept is not only an evolved physical footprint, but a completely synchronized digital experience centered around streamlining guest access points."

This new "Go Mobile" Taco Bell is located on Lehigh Station Road near the 390 exit.