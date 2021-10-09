Dinosaur Bar-B-Que has become a staple of New York cuisine, but how did it get started and why do people love it so much? A trip to the original location in Syracuse sheds light on the magic.

Founder John Stage and his partner loved barbeque so much, they hit the road with a mobile barbeque stand in the early 1980s. By 1988, the barbeque aficionados had opened the first restaurant in Downtown Syracuse. Fast-forward to today, and Dinosaur has expanded to six locations across New York.

Manager of Operations Kevin Speciale says the true love for barbeque is what makes Dinosaur so great.

“Without a doubt, the passion; passion at every stage, passion from the owners to never let it suck,” Speciale said.

Speciale believes never cutting corners is also a key to consistent success.

“That’s what, in my opinion, separates us from the rest, is we're never willing to take a shortcut,” said Speciale.

The pit masters at Dinosaur taste every dish on the menu, three times a day, to make sure it meets their standards.

“Consistency is key when people come in,” Speciale said.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que has locations in Syracuse, Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and two in New York City.