BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo eatery is making room for more customers with a new location.

Brothers Restaurant made the move during the pandemic.

It’s often said that the "best food is made with love" and that’s exactly what owner Ramon Anderson says he does every day.

“I’ve had a passion for cooking since I’ve been little," said Anderson. "I’ve been cooking all my life.”

#GOODMORNING: Brothers Restaurant is serving up soul food in a new part of town! I’ll tell you how they managed to grow their business during the pandemic on @SPECNews1BUF 🍗 pic.twitter.com/baWDsHP7nx — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) October 7, 2021

He took that passion and made a successful business. He opened Brothers Restaurant in 2019 on Hertel Avenue and it’s been doing big business ever since.

Working in the business for 25 years, Anderson says he’s had just about every job that you could think of and not always in the kitchen.

"I tell people all the time, I started out washing dishes," said Anderson. "And I told myself after that job I was never going to be a dishwasher again."

From washing dishes to plating them up for his customers, along with his brother Ronnie, Anderson decided to move his operations to 475 Ellicott Street, giving customers a dine-in experience.

"When COVID started we only did takeout, so that was like everybody had to step out to our level that had dining and catering events so we sort of stuck with that until we grew," said Anderson.

With the new digs, customers can sit down and enjoy their scrumptious soul food with room to spare, but still take some love on the go.

Brothers Restaurant is also expanding its menu, serving breakfast from 8-11:30 a.m.