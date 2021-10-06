LOS ANGELES — Two hours before game time, Dodgers fans BJ and Los stop at El Compadre restaurant blocks away from the ballpark on Sunset Boulevard, where the drinks and food are always flowing on game day.

"Lots of times I get here early, but sometimes I come after," Los said. "After the game, they're still open. I come late. We like the taquitos and the margaritas."

"The whole pregame warmup," BJ added.

George Martinez has been working at El Compadre for 15 years. He's rooting for a long playoff run because they had no business last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, even with the Dodgers winning the World Series.

"We all benefitted in the fact that they won, but as far as financially yes, we all missed on a big payout, with quite a big crowd and big games that didn't get to happen," Martinez said.

The restaurant and bar have at least 30% more business when the Dodgers are in play.

"That just keeps the money coming in-in-in," Martinez said. "When you don't have that it's just a dinner crowd and that's usually 2/3 or a 1/3 of that at some point. With this crowd, it almost triples the income of the restaurant. So that's major for us."

Martinez has two reasons to cheer for boys in blue. For BJ and Los, it's all about going back to back.

"Winning in a 162-game season at Dodger Stadium will solidify the Dodgers as the best team in the last decade I'd say," said Los.