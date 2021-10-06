A new shared partnership between Albany and Suffolk counties aims to get more electric vehicles for the county.

Albany and Suffolk counties are joining with Westchester County in a tri-county agreement to increase their purchasing power when it comes to transitioning the county's fleet of cars away from fossil fuels. Last week, Albany County was designated a Climate Smart Community by the state for its past investments in electric cars and charging stations.

The plan allows all three counties to move to 100% electric vehicle fleets by no later than 2030.

Installing new charging stations throughout the county is also part of the initiative. They will be put at the county parking lot on Washington Avenue, the Ann Lee Nature Preserve and the Lawson Lake County Park.