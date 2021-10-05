HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Everything from chicken French to empanadas is on the menu of a new restaurant in Henrietta, and it's all gluten free.

It's called Ninja Gut, and it's the brainchild of owner Tommy Marciano.

He says he spent a year and half, and roughly $10,000, creating all of the recipes in his home kitchen.

Marciano says he used to own a construction company, but wanted to get out of that. So he decided to open an all-gluten-free restaurant when he found out he couldn't eat gluten himself.

"I was actually going to start my own nightclub," Marciano said. "I was going to open up a club, and then I was like, this is so much more needed. There's not one in existence. So why open up something that already exists somewhere when I can create something that's never been done?"

Ninja Gut is located on West Henrietta Road, across from Delta Sonic.