BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo business is working to keep people hydrated one drip at a time.

For three years, BFLO Hydration has been helping the Queen City get back on track with a healthy boost of vitamins.

Specializing in IV hydration, their trained medical staff can create a cocktail for wellness, vitamin supplementation or even a collagen boost.

Feeling like this guy on a Monday morning? I’m out at @BfloHydration where I’m getting hooked up for hydration therapy to help with everything from headaches to hangovers ! @SPECNews1BUF #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/OzaE9mMVxf — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) October 4, 2021

Staff members say many Americans are dehydrated and don't realize it. They say they can help you become the healthiest version of yourself from inside and out.

“You can drink water until the cows come home, but it’s not reaching you on a cellular level," said owner Amanda Hicks. "This helps to bypass the digestive system and bring the hydration to your bloodstream for immediate use, so people feel great, even in the chair.”

The store has locations in Buffalo, Orchard Park and Williamsville, but there is also a mobile bus for house calls.