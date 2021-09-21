NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Tuesday is National Sponge Candy Day and it's one of Western New York's most beloved treats.

Platter's Chocolate's in North Tonawanda is celebrating the big day.

The conveyor belt of candy is running at full capacity as crews begin the process of draping the WNY favorite with chocolate. There are four main ingredients: sugar, corn syrup, baking soda and a lot of love.

A sweet early morning in North Tonawanda. Thank you @PlattersChoc for hosting us today, and for the treat bags! pic.twitter.com/XsNtDPK9HB — Mark Goshgarian (@Mark_Goshgarian) September 21, 2021

Platter's also has a full gift shop, filled with all sorts of sponge candy, as well as a cafe to enjoy a variety of drinks. Free samples are available on Tuesday as well for those who stop in and perhaps embrace the nostalgia of the sweet confection.

"I think it just brings back so many find memories," said Kelly Diguiseppe, general manager. "Everyone in North Tonawanda seems to remember their first piece of Platter's sponge candy. So I think bringing those memories back makes it so special."

There’s also a Sponge Candy 5K coming up Saturday with about 200 runners so far. Proceeds benefit Olivia’s Bears. Full details can be found here.