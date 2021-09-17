Farm life isn’t new to Venture Farms Co-Owner Joel Riehlman.

“I’ve done it all my life,” Riehlman said. “… Either when I was at school or away at college was my exposure off the farm, which was good, but it led me back to production in agriculture and then ultimately to a career in dairy farming.”

What is new is a certification program Venture Farms is part of with Fair Trade USA.

“We have three sister farms and we have another neighbor through Cayuga Marketing that are involved and certified through Fair Trade,” Riehlman said.

Riehlman says their processor is Chobani. He says after a lengthy process, an elected group will decide what the premiums are spent on.

“It could be anything from health care to a community center to specific personal protective equipment,” Riehlman said.

In turn, he says the processor can have a Fair Trade Certified seal on their products. So if you see the seal, Fair Trade USA says that means the product was made in a way that meets rigorous social, environmental and economic standards.

According to their website, 72% of shoppers are willing to pay more for products with the seal, and that consumers spend $300 billion a year on ethical products.

“You can be rest assured that if a farm is Fair Trade Certified, it is documented and certified that we meet APS standards of Fair Trade, and that just validates how we treat people here on our farms,” said Riehlman.

Riehlman says Venture Farms is still going through the process of setting up committees to determine what the funding will be used for on their farm.