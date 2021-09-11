LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A study announced Friday by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law finds an estimated 46% of LGBT workers have experienced unfair treatment at work at some point in their lives, including being fired, not hired or harassed because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

What You Need To Know An estimated 9% of LGBT employees reported experiences of discrimination in the past year



The U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County extended employment non-discrimination protections to LGBT people nationwide



Approximately 11% of LGBT employees of color reported being fired or not hired because of their sexual orientation or gender identity in the last year



LGBT employees of color were significantly more likely to experience verbal harassment than white and cisgender employees

Using survey data collected in May 2021 from 935 LGBT adults in the workforce, UCLA researchers examined lifetime, five-year and past-year discrimination among LGBT employees.

Results show that over half (57%) of LGBT employees who experienced discrimination or harassment at work reported that the unfair treatment was motivated by religious beliefs, including 64% of LGBT employees of color and 49% of white LGBT employees.

"Employment discrimination and harassment against LGBT people remain persistent and pervasive in 2021," said lead author Brad Sears, founding executive director at the Williams Institute. "Passing the Equality Act would ensure that LGBT people — particularly transgender people and LGBT people of color — are allowed to participate fully in the workplace as well as other public settings."

The study showed that 30% of LGBT employees reported experiencing at least one form of employment discrimination (being fired or not hired) because of their sexual orientation or gender identity at some point in their lives. Another 29% of LGBT employees of color reported not being hired compared to 18% of white LGBT employees.

Also, 38% of LGBT employees reported experiencing at least one form of harassment (including verbal, physical or sexual harassment) at work because of their sexual orientation or gender identity at some point in their lives.

LGBT employees of color were significantly more likely to experience verbal harassment than white and cisgender employees, with 36% of LGBT employees of color reported experiencing verbal harassment compared to 26% of white LGBT employees, the study found.

Additionally, of employees who experienced discrimination or harassment at some point in their lives, 64% of LGBT employees of color said that religion was a motivating factor compared to 49% of white LGBT employees.

As a result, half (50%) of LGBT employees said that they are not open about being LGBT to their current supervisor and one-quarter (26%) are not out to any of their co-workers, according to the study.