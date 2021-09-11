The massive Amazon warehouse in the town of Clay is close to completion, and now, it's looking to fill jobs.

Amazon teamed up with the SUNY Educational Opportunity Center in Syracuse to hold a job fair in the city.

Recruiters say they're hiring for Tier 1 warehouse associates, which are entry level roles.

Officials with the Educational Opportunity Center say that working with Amazon is perfect for helping the Salt City.

"It was a perfect match," said SUNY Educational Opportunity Center vice president Tim Penix. "Amazon said we want to come, we want to reach out to the city of Syracuse residents and provide them easy access to gaining employment."

Amazon is also teaming up with Centro to allow workers transportation to and from Syracuse.