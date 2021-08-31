Jury selection begins Tuesday in the trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the onetime billionaire startup founder who is accused of defrauding investors, doctors and patients with her company's proprietary blood-testing technology.

Holmes, 37, is charged with 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud over claims she made about her company, Theranos, and its blood tests.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

Theranos’ former chief operating officer, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, with whom Holmes had a romantic relationship, was also indicted in 2018, but his and Holmes’ attorneys successfully argued to separate the trials. Both have pleaded not guilty.

After jurors are chosen this week, opening arguments in Holmes’ case will begin next week in federal court in San Jose, California. The trial is expected to last three to four months.

It has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic and the birth of Holmes’ first child last month.

Holmes founded Theranos in 2003 at the age of 19 and dropped out of Stanford University shortly afterward. She claimed her Edison devices would revolutionize blood testing because they could perform a full range of clinical tests using just a few drops of blood collected by a finger prick.

Holmes was hailed as a Silicon Valley success story and became a media darling, appearing on television and magazine covers. Her company was valued at $9 billion and struck retail deals with Walgreens and Safeway. It raised more than $700 million from investors using what prosecutors say were exaggerated or false claims about the company’s technology and finances.

Theranos also assembled a high-powered board of directors that included former Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and George Schultz, ex-Defense Secretary James Mattis, and former Sen. William Frist.

But it all started to come crashing down after The Wall Street Journal published a series of articles in 2015 and 2016 reporting that Theranos’ technology did not work as advertised and that the company tried to cover up its failures.

“This is what happens when you work to change things,” Holmes told CNBC the day after the first of the articles was printed. “First they think you’re crazy, then they fight you, then you change the world.”

The Securities and Exchange Commission investigated and filed civil fraud charges against Theranos, investors and Walgreens also sued, and the company went out of business in September 2018. The indictments against Homes and Balwani were unsealed a few months earlier.

In her trial, Holmes’ legal team will have to convince jurors that she did not knowingly deceive investors and customers.

In court filings from 2020 that were made public over the weekend, Holmes alleges that Balwani psychologically, emotionally and sexually abused her to the point that he was “essentially dominating her and erasing her capacity to make decisions."

Balwani’s attorney “adamantly denies” the claim, according to a filing.”

The prosecution has filed a proposed witness list of 280 people, which includes some big names, including News Corp founder Rupert Murdoch, who reportedly invested more than $100 million in Theranos; David Boises, the star lawyer who has represented Theranos and Harvey Weinstein and served on the company’s board; as well as Kissinger, Mattis and Frist.

Some patients will also take the stand to allege how they were impacted by inaccurate test results. One woman on the witness list has said she had a miscarriage after being misdiagnosed, two other patients said they received false positive HIV test results, and one man said he believed he had prostate cancer based on a faulty Theranos test reading.