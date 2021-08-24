Airbnb pledged Tuesday to temporarily house 20,000 Afghan refugees worldwide free of charge.

“In this past week, it has become abundantly clear that the displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees here in the United States and elsewhere is a significant humanitarian crisis – and in the face of this need, our community is ready to once again step up,” Airbnb said in a post on its website.

The initiative is being funded by CEO Brian Chesky and donations to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund. The company did not say how much money it is spending or how long the refugees will be housed.

“As tens of thousands of Afghan refugees resettle around the world, where they stay will be the first chapter in their new lives,” Chesky said. “For these 20,000 refugees, my hope is that the Airbnb community will provide them with not only a safe place to rest and start over, but also a warm welcome home.”

“I hope this inspires other business leaders to do the same,” Chesky added in a tweet. “There’s no time to waste.”

Airbnb said it will share information soon about how hosts can support the initiative. On Twitter, Chesky wrote that hosts who are interested in housing an Afghan family should “reach out and I’ll connect you with the right people here to make it happen!”

Tens of thousands of Afghans have fled or are attempting to evacuate the country after its government fell to the Taliban last week.

Airbnb.org says it has placed 25,000 refugees in temporary housing over the past four years, and over the past weekend the company has contributed to other efforts to provide shelter for more than 1,100 Afghan refugees.