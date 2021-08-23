Starbucks workers across the Buffalo area are organizing a union.
Starbucks Workers United sent a letter to CEO Kevin Johnson, calling for him to sign a non-interference agreement.
The SWU is made of nearly 50 partners from across the region working to create a better workplace. The group says many local employees have spent years serving up Starbucks, and respecting their right to organize will help improve their lives.
Several local leaders have already voiced their support.
There are at least 20 Starbucks location in Western New York.
Spectrum News 1 has reached out to Starbucks for comment and is waiting to hear back.