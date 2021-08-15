A popular orchard is adding a new plant to their acreage — cannabis.

For almost a year, Beak & Skiff has been working with hemp, taking large bags of biomass and turning them into a buyable product.

“One thing we do great here is growing a product and turning it into a finished product. So we do a great job of turning apples into hard cider, into spirits, we kinda wanted to take that same business model with cannabis,” said Mack Hueber, Beak & Skiff CFO.

What You Need To Know Beak and Skiff extracts CBD oil from plants and creates products like seltzer

They also sell oil, balm, and cold brew coffee

They’re one of many processors in the state

Through an extraction process, they’re able to get CBD oil. They’re using it to create products like seltzer.

“We’re actually the first certified organic CBD drink in the United States. We’re actually the only New York state compliant CBD drink,” said Hueber.

“We’re advocating as an association for these existing farms and processing facilities to get a first shot at the licenses so they can get the industry going at a pretty good pace right at the start,” said Dan Livingston, New York Cannabis Growers and Processors Association managing director.

Beak & Skiff also sells cold brew coffee, balm, and more.