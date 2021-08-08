LOS ANGELES — The better part of Jorge Tello's life has been spent inside La Casa Del Mariachi, designing and sowing mariachi and charro outfits.

"I've worked as a tailor since I was 12 years old. I started when I was little, working with my dad," he said in Spanish.

He has been in Boyle Heights for four decades and across the street from Mariachi Plaza for the last 20 years.

"I love this job, the combinations, the details, I love all of that," he said.

However, Tello said things in the area have noticeably changed.

"The plaza is still the plaza but now without people. Before there were dances and then on Friday and Saturday there was a market, and there was music and people. It was so beautiful. So lively," he said.

The pandemic has decimated the mariachi community because the border with Mexico has been closed due to travel restrictions — leaving mariachi groups trapped abroad.

Tello still has a handful of jackets and pants hanging in the back, waiting to be picked up. Another factor is that many mariachis have gotten sick with COVID-19, he said.

"A lot of our clients died. People that came here. Unfortunately, the pandemic pummeled us," Tello said.

There's barely a whisper at the once roaring plaza.

"Now, because of the pandemic, the Mariachi Plaza, it is just like that song by Jose Alfredo Jimenez that says the mariachis have gone quiet," Tello said.

It is not just the musicians that have left. Businesses have also left, Frank Villalobos said.

"COVID taught us all a lesson," he said.

Villalobos is one of the original architects of Mariachi Plaza and president of the Mariachi Plaza Festival Foundation. He said some businesses are still closed, and others are completely gone, but people have learned that they must reinvent themselves.

"Now the work that we look at right now is how we are going to cope with the next wave," he said.

An example of that is Capuyo Café. It is known as the living room of Boyle Heights. They are redesigning the space in ways that will help them overcome future pandemic challenges, but that still encompasses the spirit of the community, Villalobos said.

"She is improving the quality for the future. So, I think that's part of the resiliency of Boyle Heights that we are all talking about."

Resiliency also is what has helped Tello stay open despite the pandemic.

"We are a working people. We are fighting day in and day out. We will keep moving forward, God willing," he said.

They hope the sounds of mariachi and dancing feet will soon return to the area and that it will be many more decades in the future until the sun sets on Mariachi Plaza.