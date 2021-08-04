ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In April, 4 million people in the U.S. quit their jobs, and in May, that number dropped only slightly to 3.6 million.

That’s the most recent data from the U.S Bureau of Labor and Statistics, and it’s a trend some online are dubbing the "Great Resignation."

A local staffing agency is sharing insight on the trend.

“There’s a bunch of different companies hiring,” Tony Palmeri, an account manager for Aerotek, said. “Our main focus, my main focus, is manufacturing-type opportunities here. But we focus on light industrial opportunities and skilled trade positions.”

But because there are a lot of available jobs right now, that means candidates can be selective.

“Now that things are beginning to open up a little bit more outside of the pandemic, I think candidates are more open to the idea of leaving their current employer for new opportunities.” Palmeri said.

“They’re really looking for the right fit before they move,” Palmeri said. “It’s not just, ‘this place is giving me a dollar more.’ It’s what’s going to be a comfortable fit for them? Where can they see themselves long term?”

And all this factors into why he thinks millions across the country are leaving their jobs right now.

“They’re really looking for increased compensation, as well as that workplace flexibility,” Palmeri said. “Depending on the industry, there’s a lot more flexibility to work from home or better work-life balance as a whole.”

And Palmeri says if companies want to retain their employees, those factors need to be considered seriously.

“There’s so many different companies in the area that are hiring, basically have those conversations with your current employees now,” Palmeri said. “Seeing what it’s going to take to keep them there.”