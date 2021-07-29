When most people think about hard cider, they probably don’t think about what kind of carbon footprint was left behind in the process of making it. But for cider master Stuart Madany of Seminary Hill Orchard and Cidery, leaving a small- to nonexistent footprint is on the top of his mind.

He has been in the hard cider business for more than a decade and says he has always worked to find ways to be more sustainable.

“The idea was if we can just find out the things that make the biggest difference, we can get more people involved in sustainability,” Madany said.

That is why the owners of the cidery worked to build the first-of-its-kind certified passive house cidery, a building that was constructed to use minimal energy by using the sun to help heat it in the winter and shading to cool it in the summer.

“What [a] passive house is mostly about is a really, really tight envelope with good insulation; very good insulation values,” says Madany.

From the doors to the windows, to the concrete in the walls, everything in the cidery is made to keep the building insulated and aid in the holistic nature of crafting each batch of natural cider. Madany says the concrete walls are more insulated because the typical sand that is used to make the concrete was replaced with microbeads of glass, which traps the air in the building.

The eco-focused nature of the cidery continues in the tasting room, where visitors can sample the soon-to-be certified organic cider. During the construction process, the owners chose to use reclaimed wood from the underwater pilings of the original Tappan Zee Bridge.

Madany says the owners wanted to make the building as sustainable as they could, and when they found out that the bridge was a source for recycled wood and there was enough to use on for the interior and exterior of the building, they jumped on it.

The orchard is also worked in an eco-friendly way, by using organic methods to prevent insects from damaging the trees, helping to promote pollinators, and working with nature to provide irrigation for the farm.

Madany says the orchard is a dry farm, and that it gets watered whenever it rains because they want the trees to get enough water so that they are not stressed. He says the cidery is trying a holistic approach to the business letting nature do its thing and not trying to control it.