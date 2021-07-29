NEW YORK — Restaurateur Danny Meyer will soon require diners to be fully vaccinated if they want to dine indoors at one of their full service restaurants.
The new policy goes into effect on Sept. 7.
Along with requiring employees to be vaccinated, sources confirm to NY1 Union Square Hospitality Group will also require indoor diners at its full service restaurants like Union Square Cafe, The Modern and Gramercy Tavern to show proof of vaccination.
Danny Meyer in April was named head of the city's Economic Development Corporation and is leading the city's efforts to move out of the pandemic.
Along with Clive Davis, he's producing the “WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert” in Central Park on Aug. 21.