IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Many restaurants, both in Monroe County and around the country, are experiencing the problem of having open positions, but not having enough staff to fill shifts.

Uncle Danny's Family Restaurant in Irondequoit is struggling to hire cooks.

Owner Mary Stefeanou says she's worried the pandemic has changed the way people find work, with bigger stores able to offer more incentives and better pay.

Despite running on bare bones staff, she thanks her regulars and the employees.

"We couldn't thank them enough," Stefeanou said. "Without them we would be lost. We wouldn't be here without them."

Uncle Danny's has been in the family for 17 years.

Anyone interested in a line cook position can head to the restaurant for more information.