Stewart International Airport is adding regular service to three Florida cities this fall.

It was announced Tuesday that Frontier Airlines will begin regular routes to Miami, Orlando and St. Petersburg-Tampa, Fla. The Orlando routes will start Oct. 25 with flights four times a week; the Miami and Orlando service will be three times a week starting Nov. 2.

"Our airports across the state are a key part of our economic development and these new flights by Frontier Airlines are further proof that New York is open for business and building back better," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

Frontier will fly to and from Stewart for the first time when Florida service begins; currently, it flies out of LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airports.