DANA POINT, Calif. — Something special has been brewed in honor of a new sport in the Olympics this summer.

Dubbed the "Beer of Champions," the special brew was created at a brewery in Dana Point to toast to surfing at the Games. It was the idea of several people, including Station Craft co-founder Keagan Banks, who has been surfing for a long time.

"Huge part of my childhood, and still is to this day," said Banks. "Out in the water multiple times a week."

Growing up surfing in San Clemente and hitting spots like T-Street, Banks had many surfer friends — including someone who is now an Olympian.

"When I was in high school, Kolohe Andino, who’s part of Team USA and competing in this year’s Olympics, moved in next door," said Banks. "And (we) became really good friends, hung out a ton, always in and out of the water."

Banks says he’s super excited to see his friend compete, while also providing a special way to toast Andino and the sport they love through Banks’ second passion.

"It all started in college, drinking a lot of beer in college," Banks said. "And a home brew kit was given to my roomates and I. And we started brewing."

Banks gone from home brew kits to now opening Station Craft in Dana Point in January. Among the beers brewed at Station Craft, head brewer Steven Hicks has whipped up a special Olympic blend in time for the competition.

"Pretty awesome," Hicks said. "Never thought I’d be able to do something like that in my career."

Hicks explained that the beer is a west coast IPA — and super drinkable.

"Crush 'em while you’re either on the beach surfing or cheering on our USA Surf Team," he recommended.

The beer, with a label like the old Wheaties cereal Olympic-themed boxes, is called Speed, Power, & Flow, "which are three of the judging criteria in the Olympics this year," Banks said.

Banks added that the beer is also charitable.

"Ten percent of the total sales of both on draft and in cans will be donated back to USA Surfing," he said.

USA Surfing is the nonprofit governing body of surfing in the U.S. The organization is based in San Clemente, which is where Banks grew up. He says that with a mission to always give back locally, the partnership fit together like a four-pack.

"Just super special to have all the athletes on the can and to be able to have people enjoy watching the Olympics, but also drinking the Olympics as well," he said.

The surfer and beer brewer says he hopes that as people sip on Speed, Power, and Flow, they’re cheering on Team USA.

Team USA’s Carissa Moore has won the first women’s gold in surfing. Andino and John John Florence were eliminated in earlier heats. Caroline Marks was knocked out during the Bronze medal battle.