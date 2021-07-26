Pleasant Valley pizzeria owner Jason Kiggins says finding workers to staff his two restaurants is a big challenge coming out of the COVID-19 lockdown. That is one of the issues he addressed with State Senator Sue Serino when she stopped by.

“We have two locations, but being so short-staffed, we can only open three four days a week at our other location,” Kiggins said.

Hearing concerns like this is one of the reasons Sen. Serino has launched a “Small Business Bounce Back“ listening tour this summer. She will be visiting small businesses across her district to speak with owners about how the pandemic has affected them.

“I want to hear from people like the people that own these businesses,” says Serino, “what we did well, maybe what we didn't do so well, and where we could have helped them and where we can continue to help them.”

Kiggins says elected officials can help small businesses find more workers. He says that finding people to come back into the workforce has been difficult.

“We used to put an ad out and get five people a day call, and now we're lucky if we get five every couple of weeks,” says Kiggins.

Serino says trouble with finding staffing is something that she has heard and seen across the community. Kiggins also voiced concerns about being able to stay afloat financially. He hopes the senator can help with finding grants and other additional assistance from the state to help with outstanding bills caused by the pandemic.

“Hopefully more grants or something will come through to help us pay some back food bills and stuff like that,” Kiggins said.

Serino will continue her tour throughout August. She plans on working with her colleagues in Albany to find ways to help small business owners like Kiggins keep their shops open. But for now, Kiggins will continue to look for staff so that he can fully reopen both of his restaurants to serve the community.